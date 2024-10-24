ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.14% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 39.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

