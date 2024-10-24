ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.87 and last traded at $72.87. Approximately 5,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.05.
ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97.
About ProShares Ultra Real Estate
ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.
Featured Stories
