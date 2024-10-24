ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Trimmed by Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,343 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NOBL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.83. 345,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.