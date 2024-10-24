Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $172.77 and last traded at $172.77. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.29.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.86.
About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.