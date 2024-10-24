ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Stock Price Up 13.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) traded up 13.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.98 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.98 ($0.39). 297,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,019% from the average session volume of 26,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.62) price objective on shares of ProCook Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

ProCook Group Price Performance

About ProCook Group

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.88. The firm has a market cap of £33.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,672.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

ProCook Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of kitchenware and related products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Ecommerce and Retail. It offers a range of cookware and tableware products, and kitchen accessories; and holds properties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

