ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Stock Price Up 13.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) traded up 13.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.98 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.98 ($0.39). 297,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,019% from the average session volume of 26,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.62) price objective on shares of ProCook Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProCook Group
ProCook Group Price Performance
About ProCook Group
ProCook Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of kitchenware and related products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Ecommerce and Retail. It offers a range of cookware and tableware products, and kitchen accessories; and holds properties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProCook Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- WD-40 Company Gears Up for a Double-Digit Stock Advance
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Monster and Celsius Energized: Which Stock Offers More Upside?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Sherwin-Williams Plunges Into Buying Opportunity: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.