Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.060-11.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.85-11.25 EPS.

Pool Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $350.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. Pool’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.47%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.