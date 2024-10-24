Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.23 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 181.97 ($2.36), with a volume of 1157744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.20 ($2.34).

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company has a market cap of £553.41 million, a P/E ratio of 487.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.70.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

