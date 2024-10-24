Pocket Network 1-Day Volume Hits $2.12 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $49.76 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

