Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-$1.67 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.670 EPS.

Plexus Stock Up 10.7 %

PLXS stock traded up $14.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,855. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus has a 12 month low of $87.21 and a 12 month high of $153.60.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $841,042.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,394. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

