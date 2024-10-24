Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Plexus updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-$1.67 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.670 EPS.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS stock traded up $12.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.54. The company had a trading volume of 89,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.89. Plexus has a 12 month low of $87.21 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,076.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,199.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock worth $2,541,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

