Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 1,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.