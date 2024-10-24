Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) vs. Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Financial Comparison

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Everspin Technologies and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.27%. Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 211.11%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Pixelworks”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $58.24 million 2.24 $9.05 million $0.37 16.41 Pixelworks $60.70 million 0.71 -$26.18 million ($0.39) -1.92

Everspin Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 2.92% 3.16% 2.61% Pixelworks -42.77% -72.81% -26.40%

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Pixelworks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols. It also provides software and platform licensing products comprising Pixelworks Pro Software, a software that enables development and customize the look and feel of mobile products by use of various features, such as absolute color accuracy, HDR tone mapping, SDR-to-HDR conversion, and others; and TrueCut Motion Platform, content creation tool which provides the ability to dial in a motion look on a shot-by-shot basis. The company distributes its products to integrators, branded manufacturers, and branded suppliers. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

