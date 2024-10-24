Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Has $535,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,295,000 after buying an additional 1,423,353 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,544,000 after acquiring an additional 788,735 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at $173,692,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,803,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,149,000 after purchasing an additional 688,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,412,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,031,167,000 after purchasing an additional 346,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,861. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $262.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

