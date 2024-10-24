Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.3% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $12.87 on Thursday, reaching $228.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,439. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.57 and its 200-day moving average is $238.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

