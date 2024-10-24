Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HII stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.04. 34,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,563. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

