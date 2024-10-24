Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 57,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 243,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.35. 922,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62. The company has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

