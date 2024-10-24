Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Philip Morris International traded as high as $132.45 and last traded at $132.45, with a volume of 122916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.41.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PM. Citigroup increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.85.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $206.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 105.47%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

