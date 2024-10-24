Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31). 354,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 267,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.09. The company has a market cap of £91.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.67, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

In related news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £986 ($1,280.19). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,350 shares of company stock worth $291,156. Company insiders own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

