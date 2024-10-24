Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Declares Dividend of $0.52

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5154 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Pernod Ricard Price Performance
Shares of OTC PRNDY opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $37.47.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
