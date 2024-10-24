Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Declares Dividend of $0.52

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5154 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of OTC PRNDY opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $37.47.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

