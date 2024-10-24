Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX) announced its third-quarter financial results for 2024 in a press release on October 23, 2024. The company detailed its performance in the third quarter of the year through the official statement titled “Peoples Financial Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2024.”

The press release containing a comprehensive overview of the financial outcomes has been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K. This document serves as a summarization of the Company’s financial statistics and overall standing during the aforementioned period.

Peoples Financial Corporation, a Mississippi-based entity, provided insights into its operational milestones and financial standing for the third quarter, allowing stakeholders and interested parties to evaluate the company’s performance and trajectory during this period. Additionally, the public release of these results aims to ensure transparency and provide clarity regarding the financial health of the organization.

This notification fulfills regulatory obligations, ensuring that all pertinent information is readily available to shareholders, investors, and other concerned parties.

Peoples Financial Corporation’s leadership, represented by Chevis C. Swetman in his capacity as Chairman, President, and CEO, attest to the accuracy of the report by signing off on its contents as of October 23, 2024.

The company has not indicated any material changes in shareholder structure or regulatory filings beyond the information disclosed in the aforementioned press release.

Peoples Financial Corporation continues to maintain its commitment to transparency by providing timely financial updates to its stakeholders.

