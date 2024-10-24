Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,220.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,220.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,993 shares of company stock worth $867,453. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

