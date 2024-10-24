Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Sells $144,866.60 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at $865,592. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.53 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 24.7% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 50.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.