Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 28,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 155,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market cap of $487.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 110,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

