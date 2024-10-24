Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $219.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $228.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $231.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.74%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

