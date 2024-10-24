Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Purchases 233 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 291.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $3,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $304.40 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.18.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

