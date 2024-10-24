Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 6.2% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 25,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13,194.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $116.99 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $203.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

