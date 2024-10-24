Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Buys 829 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. McAdam LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 350,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

