Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Acquires 32 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 66,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,433,000 after buying an additional 852,496 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.16.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

Stryker stock opened at $363.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $255.22 and a 1-year high of $374.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

