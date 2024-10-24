Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $4,718,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,454,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.60 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

