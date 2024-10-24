Pacific Alliance China Land (LON:PACL) Stock Price Down 99% – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (LON:PACL – Get Free Report) fell 99% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 57,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 16,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).
Pacific Alliance China Land Trading Down 99.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The stock has a market cap of £4,775.54 and a P/E ratio of -0.13.
About Pacific Alliance China Land
Pacific Alliance China Land Limited (the Fund) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and a regular level of income from investments in existing properties, new developments, distressed projects and real estate companies in Greater China.
