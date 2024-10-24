PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share.
PACCAR Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PACCAR has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.
PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.18.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
