Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Oxford Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.
