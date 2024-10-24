OTCMKTS:EXROF Q3 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exro Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Exro Technologies had a negative net margin of 711.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.42%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.75 million.

EXROF stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.33. Exro Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

