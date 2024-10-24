Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 88675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Oriental Land Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $952.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

