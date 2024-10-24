Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.9% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $230,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Oracle by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

ORCL traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,767. The company has a market cap of $483.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average of $139.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

