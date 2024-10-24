Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Option Care Health by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

