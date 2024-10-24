Oppenheimer Increases SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $85.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.88. 851,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,349. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 925.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.