Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

ONTO traded up $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $203.93. 120,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.02. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.98 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

