OneSpaWorld (OSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $224.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.3 %

OSW stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 2.14. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSW

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,910. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $138,539.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,910. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,904 shares of company stock worth $3,111,316. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.