OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $36.95 million and $4.57 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00039563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000086 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

