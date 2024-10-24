Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 21,648,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 504% from the average daily volume of 3,582,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

OKLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

