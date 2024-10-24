Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Sunday, November 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.
Ohio Valley Banc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
