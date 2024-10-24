NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Shares Purchased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,123 shares during the quarter. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF makes up about 2.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 1.81% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFXI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 181,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

Get NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

Shares of HFXI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.90. 6,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,449. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.