Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.38 and last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 27727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.27.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 110,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,911,000 after buying an additional 50,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 235,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.