Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.38 and last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 27727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.27.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 110,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,911,000 after buying an additional 50,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 235,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
