NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 1.8% Higher – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $17.63. 4,249,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,598,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 115,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $2,108,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $255,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 115,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $2,108,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $255,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,595 shares of company stock worth $6,287,356 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

