NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. 407,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 202,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRXP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRXP

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.25.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.