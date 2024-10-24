Northland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Northland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 0.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

