Northland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSU opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $272.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

