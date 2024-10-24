Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBYGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 154,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 145,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93.

About Nordea Bank Abp

(Get Free Report)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.