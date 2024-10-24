Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 154,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 145,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

About Nordea Bank Abp

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

