Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 13,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 33,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

